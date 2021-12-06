Wilfred Yap launches ‘Serious For Kota Sentosa’ campaigning platform

KUCHING (Dec 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap has launched his ‘Serious For Kota Sentosa’ campaigning platform which will be used to disseminate messages to the masses via social and traditional media.

“As the public is well aware by now, the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (for the 12th Sarawak Election) laid out by the Ministry of Health and Election Commission has banned all traditional modes of campaigning such as ceramah, dinners and house visits by the candidate.

“So it is obvious that this time around, candidates’ visibility will rely heavily on traditional media and social media. It is with that in mind that we announce our platform so that our followers and supporters will know our primary source for our outreach,” he said in a statement today.

Yap urged the public to refer to this platform, which is available on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, for their latest news and activities such as live forums, on the ground live events, interviews and more.

“In this age of fake news, we feel that it is important that the public knows where to go to obtain any clarification or confirmation as a fact check against possible slander and misinformation, which is a staple in every election cycle.

“For further information, please (direct) message (DM) us and our team will be more than happy to assist in any way they can,” he said.

The ‘Serious For Kota Sentosa’ platform will be Yap’s main communication channel for the 12-day campaigning period.

Yap will be facing four other contenders for the Kota Sentosa seat, namely Datuk Lau Pang Heng (PSB), Michael Kong (DAP), Tan Kok Chiang (Aspirasi) and Lue Cheng Hing (PBK).

“We look forward to the contest with a quiet confidence that the work we have done in SUPP Kota Sentosa and the SUPP Public Complaints Bureau will help pull us through to win the seat for GPS,” he added.