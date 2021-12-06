With PBDS Baru out, four to fight it out for Telang Usan seat

MARUDI (Dec 6): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) has pulled out from contesting in Telang Usan in the 12th state election, said its party president Bobby William.

Bobby said the candidate, who was supposed to be present at the nomination centre at SJKC Kee Tee Long Lama today, had decided to pull out at the very last minute.

“Sadly, we are losing one of our candidates because she felt that she was not fully prepared. As much as we wanted to have a candidate to contest in the seat, we respect her decision,” Bobby said when contacted today.

With the absence of PBDS baru candidate, Telang Usan will see a four-cornered fight between incumbent Dennis Ngau who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for the seat, Philip Jau (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), Gia Bala (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Jau Jok @ Jenggo (Parti Sarawak Bersatu).

The four candidates successfully submitted their nomination papers at SJKC Kee Tee in Long Lama today.

Returning officer Baru Tai confirmed their candidacies at 10am.

Dennis first won the seat in the 2011 state election. He retained the seat in 2016 state election against a PKR candidate Roland Engan with a very slim majority of 167 votes.

He polled 3,231 against Roland who garnered 3,064 votes.

Interestingly, Roland is not contesting in Telang Usan this time around. He is contesting in Mulu in a four-cornered fight against the seat incumbent Datuk Gerawat Gala (GPS), Professor Dr Son Radu (PSB) and Richard Ibuh (PBK).

Telang Usan is the second largest state seat under the Baram parliamentary constituency with a total of 11,535 registered voters.

The Orang Ulu community, mainly the Kayan makes up the most number of voters in this constituency with a total of 10,910 registered voters, followed by the Chinese with 307 voters, Iban with 283 voters and Malays with 35 voters.