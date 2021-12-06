Youths square off against veterans in clash for Tellian seat

MUKAH (Dec 6): The four-cornered fight in Tellian will be a clash between two generations, namely the youths and veterans, in the 12th Sarawak Election.

The youths are Royston Valentine, 35, representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Mohd Arwin Lim Abdullah, 34, from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and they will squaring off against Sait Junaidi, 57, from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Zainuddin Budug, 56, from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Returning officer Peleadzman Ahip announced the candidates at around 10.30am today.

“After reviewing the forms, I am satisfied with all the information provided and the forms are completed,” he said at the nomination centre at Menara Pehin Sri here.

Mohd Arwin was the first to arrive on nomination day at 7.44am, followed by Royston at 8.13am.

Sait arrived at 8.35am while Zainuddin arrived at around the same time.

Incumbent Yussibnosh Balo from GPS won the Tellian seat during the 11th Sarawak Election in 2016.

However, GPS did not field him to defend the seat and gave way to new face Royston.

According to the latest statistics, Tellian has 10,059 registered voters.