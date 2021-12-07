75% of 307 newly infected in Sabah fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah increased to 307 on Monday (Dec 7), with 75 per cent of those infected have been fully vaccinated.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu returned as the highest contributor to the daily cases with 47 infections, an increase of nine cases from the day before.

Meanwhile, Penampang recorded 37 cases (+18), Ranau (+12) and Papar (+11). Cases in Tuaran and Putatan have decreased by 11 and 22 respectively. Five districts, namely Kalabakan, Nabawan, Kunak, Kinabatangan and Semporna registered zero new case.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, reiterated his call to the people to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Health Ministry’s advice, regardless whether they have been fully vaccinated or not, more so during the year end when families go on holidays or shopping in crowded places.

He warned that the risk of sporadic infection was extremely high in crowded areas and this was proven with the percentage of sporadic cases on Tuesday which was close to 44 per cent.

“Close to 75 per cent of the new cases today are those who have been fully vaccinated.”

Of the 307 cases, 295 patients fell under Category 1 and 2, two in Category 3, four in Category 4 and two in Category 5. Four cases were still under investigation and further assessment by the State Health Department.