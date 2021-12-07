Anwar chides EC for not consulting stakeholders before announcing Sarawak state election SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday expressed disappointment with the Election Commission’s Sarawak state election’s regulation announcement.

He said the EC had not consulted with political parties that would be involved in the state election before making the announcement.

The PKR president said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided by the EC were not satisfying even though the agency claimed to have conducted research on the matter.

“A critical discussion on the elements of the SOPs is much needed. On some of the SOPs I don’t see any concrete reason — including medical evidence based facts.

Ceramah (political talks) and public speeches during the campaign period of the 12th Sarawak state election are only allowed in 64 constituencies with poor internet access.”

According to the SOPs announced by the EC to prevent the spread of Covid-19 for the polls, among the 64 constituencies are Opar, Bukit Sari, Gedong, Dalat, Simunjan, Ba’kelalan, Marudi, Saribas, Asajaya and Tanjong Datu.

It also said that cleanliness is the top priority in preventing the spread of Covid-19 during the 12th State Election — from nomination day throughout the campaigning period up to polling day on December 18. — Malay Mail