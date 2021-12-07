Badminton: The end of an era for Peng Soon-Liu Ying

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Rio 2016 mixed doubles silver medallists, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying have split up after 13 years of playing together in the court.

Peng Soon in a heartfelt Instagram post last night informed that it was really difficult for them to make the decision to break up for good.

“We fail, we succeed, and we grow together. Thank you everyone who always come to support me and Liu Ying and stay with us throughout these thirteen years of our badminton career,” he said.

Yesterday, Liu Ying in a Facebook post said that they have pulled out from the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships 2021 competition just six days before it kicks off in Huelva, Spain.

Lamenting their decision to withdraw, the 32-year-old Liu Ying cited the age factor, fitness and the increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide as the main reason for throwing in the towel.

The withdrawal of the professional duo means that the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 was their last ever tournament before they disband the partnership.

The world number nine pair lost to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 8-21, 18-21 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Peng Soon, 33, received a flurry of warm messages from badminton fraternity including friends and former foes following the announcement.

Indonesian shuttler, Liliyana Natsir, who defeated Peng Soon-Liu Ying, 21-14, 21-12, in the Rio 2016 final with her partner Tontowi Ahmad described the Malaysian shuttler as sporty, formidable and friendly opponent.

“You and Liu Ying are part of the history of my highest achievement at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Good luck in the future brother,” she said.

Malaysian badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei as well as Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles bronze medallist, Aaron Chia, wished the duo a good luck in their future endeavour while the BWF official account left a sad emoticon in the comment section.

Apart from that historic silver medal in Rio 2016, Peng Soon-Liu Ying had clinched gold medal for mixed team event in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, 12 titles as well as being the third world’s best, their highest ever ranking, in 2013. – Bernama