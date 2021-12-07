Bau cops arrest three unemployed men for suspected drug abuse

KUCHING (Dec 7): Bau police today arrested three unemployed men in Kampung Segong for suspected drug abuse.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, two of the suspects were aged 27 from Kampung Tanjung Singgai and the other aged 40 from Kampung Segong, Bau.

“At about 11.20am today, the Bau District police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) arrested three suspects who were acting suspiciously in front of a house at Kampung Segong, Bau, and they were suspected of taking illicit drugs,” said DSP Poge in a statement.

He said the three suspects were brought back to the police station for urine tests and the results came back positive for illicit drug usage.

Two of the suspects have past criminal records.

“The arrest was part of the police’s routine patrol at villages that are believed to have drug abuse activities, which must be tackled to prevent the situation from worsening,” said DSP Poge.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

If convicted, the accused will be fined not more than RM5,000 or a jail term of not more than two years and be instructed to undergo police supervision not exceeding two years and not exceeding three years under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.