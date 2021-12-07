Campaign cleanly, avoid using personal issues, Dr Abdul Rahman tells his rivals

LIMBANG (Dec 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Bukit Kota Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail wants his rivals to campaign cleanly and avoid using personal issues.

The Bukit Kota incumbent said similar to what he has done in the previous state elections, he will not campaign using personal and racial issues.

“Compete in a healthy way, do not use sensitive issues or personal attack which are not good,” he told the media after the nomination process for the 12th Sarawak State Election (PRN12) for Bukit Kota constituency at the Dewan Bunga Raya candidate nomination centre (PPC) yesterday.

Stressing on the need for the candidates to campaign cleanly during this state election, Dr Abdul Rahman said the people will know how to evaluate as GPS has a clear direction.

He said GPS Bukit Kota branch is using social media to highlight the campaign as well as displaying the rapid development in every nook and cranny of the villages in Bukit Kota constituency.

“I myself broadcast every night from 9pm to 10pm in addition to campaigning in small groups according to the set standard operating procedures,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, 58, from Kampung Limpaong in Limbang, is contesting in a four-cornered fight which includes Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Rosli Amat, 57, from Kampung Patiambun.

A retired teacher Lim Lian Hun, 70, from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is also trying out his luck on the principle of wanting to bring about change in the constituency.

Independent candidate Harun Bungsu, 66, from Kampung Patiambun is also vying for the Bukit Kota seat in this coming election.

Dr Abdul Rahman won the seat uncontested in the last state election, allowing him to retain the Bukit Kota seat for three terms since 2006.