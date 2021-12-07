DAP’s Chiew most likely to get sympathy votes, says SUPP man

BINTULU (Dec 7): The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Candidate Chiew Chan Yew will mostly get sympathy votes from Tanjong Batu constituents, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch vice chairman Hii Sii Hing.

He said that this was because Chiew was just filling the seat left vacant by his father, the incumbent Chiew Ching Sing.

According to him, most of these sympathy votes would come from his father’s hardcore supporters, after Ching Sing helmed the seat previously under Tanjong Kidurong for about 20 years.

Hii said this during a press conference at the SUPP Tanjong Batu operation centre on Monday.

At the same time, he also called on the voters especially in Tanjong Batu to reject the political party from West Malaysia.

“We sincerely hope that the N68 voters can give an opportunity to our new Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate this time, Johnny Pang, to guide Bintulu towards better development,” he said.

Hii added that it would be a tough fight for all six candidates contesting Tanjong Batu.

“This is our own Sarawak election — nothing to do with these outside parties. But the results from this election are very important to ensure that our state autonomy will not be confiscated by foreign powers,” Hii said.

He cited the Malaysia Agreement 1963 constitution, which might be abolished if these outside parties managed to break the unity of Sarawakians.

“At the same time, Sarawak will be the second Sabah if these foreign parties succeed in entering Sarawk. So all the things that are covered in this constitution will be difficult to achieve,” he cautioned.

Therefore, he said the support of Sarawakian voters in this 12th State Election is very crucial for a brighter future for Sarawak.