DAP’s Ling calls on Pujut voters to be change catalysts

MIRI (Dec 7): Alan Ling, Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for N.74 Pujut, is calling on the people of Pujut to become catalysts of change.

“Over the decades, Malaysia lost out in the race of economic competitiveness, educational excellence, brain-drain, deteriorated quality of living and, worst still in Sarawak, still very much lacking.

“We cannot afford to decline. The democratic process is progressive, not regressive,” he said.

For that reason, he urged the urban voters in Pujut constituency to continue to play the leading role in upholding the belief in better governance.

“A pandemic like the Covid-19 made every Sarawakian feel the pinch and hardships due to huge disparity between the rich and poor.

“People on the ground are suffering badly. They faced pay cut, losing out on job, shutting down of businesses. They can barely survive especially now that the price of everything has gone up,” he said.

He said the country today has become more polarised than ever on race and religion.

“We are not better off than before where there exist mutual respect, solid inter-racial relationship and liberal space,” he pointed out.

Ling attributed ‘greatness’ to the people of Pujut for showing solid support to DAP in the past two elections.

“I humbly plead for your votes so that we keep the spirit to see a better nation alive, be the courageous ones to realign political forces in the quest for an united, harmonious, plural, democratic, progressive, fair, clean, integrity and prosperous country,” he pleaded.

Ling, who is also state DAP secretary, has earned a reputation in Miri for being a bold yet down-to-earth politician.

The 38-year-old lawyer also re-affirmed his belief that Pujut voters will look beyond election goodies and that development is the basic duty of any ruling government.

“A tough multi-corner fight in Pujut but I have faith in Pujut voters, they know they have greater goals to fight for their future generations and to safeguard them by having better policies,” he said.