Debate invitations ‘insincere’ since no official invite — Ting

MIRI (Dec 7): Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate for Pujut, Leslie Ting today said that the debate invitations he received from other candidates for the seat seemed insincere as they did not come with official or proper invitation.

“Yesterday during nomination, several candidates challenged us to a debate.

“The problem is, those who made the challenge only mentioned it to the media, and so far I have not received any official invitation from them,” he told reporters in a press conference.

In view of that, he said that official invitations should be given to each candidate so that participants can make early preparation.

“Official invitation is important if we want to have this debate,” stressed Ting.

He added further that GPS candidate, Adam Yii, must also participate in the debate if it is held as he is the government’s representative.

“The debate is meaningless if it is only participated by candidates from the opposition parties without GPS,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ting is confident that PBK can achieve victory in this election.

“Looking at the number of seats contested by PBK, which is 73 seats, compared to seats contested by PSB. Logically, we have a better chance,” he said.

In that regard, he urged all voters to vote for PBK and give them the trust to bring in positive changes for Miri.