Don’t use state election as ‘gambling centre’ — Tiong

SIBU (Dec 7): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today urged the people of Sarawak not to use the 12th Sarawak Election as a ‘gambling centre’.

“I urge all the people of Sarawak, especially those in Sibu and Dudong, do not bet on this election. I know there are people who are already betting on candidates this election.

“Do not waste your money. It is (still the) Covid-19 period — save your money for your family. No one knows what will happen tomorrow,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Dudong told a press conference at the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch service centre today.

He said that the betting would not be beneficial for either winner or loser.

“Those who win the bet maybe would be happy and they will have big meals but if you ‘overdose’, it is also not good. Those who lost the bed, later there will be a fight in the family. So either way, it is not good,” he said.

He also appealed to government enforcement to be on the ground and arrest anyone betting on this election.