GPS not perfect, but it does its best for S’wakians, says Piasau incumbent

MIRI (Dec 7): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) may not be perfect, but it is doing its best for Sarawakians, says Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Piasau incumbent, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the GPS-led state government had done its best to reach out to the people through means such as the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS).

In facing the multi-cornered fight in Piasau in the coming state election, Ting said his campaign theme would be ‘Always With You, For You’.

“I will always be there for the people no matter what happens,” he said when met after the conclusion of nomination day for Piasau at Sarawak Islamic Complex here yesterday.

Ting, who made his state election debut in 2016, is up against Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s Peter Hee Leh Keng, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi)’s Hanim Jaraee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK)’s Devora Chung Siew Yen, and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB)’s Steve Teo Jia Jun, in the fight for Piasau in the 12th state election.

Upon inspection of all the submitted documents, Siti Rohanie then declared all five candidates having successfully filed their nomination papers at 10.48am.

Of the five candidates, Chung and Teo – both in their 30s – are the newcomers to politics.