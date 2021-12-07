Greenhorn GPS candidate Anyi Jana expects tough battle in Ngemah

KANOWIT (Dec 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Ngemah Anyi Jana said he expects a tough campaign trail ahead in the five-cornered fight for the constituency.

As a new face for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Anyi is well aware he needs to demonstrate his ability to serve.

“I need to prove to Ngemah voters that I can represent them well and bring new changes not only in terms of providing them with new development but also taking care of their well-being.

“It is my hope to improve basic infrastructure and the socio-economy of the people, and not forgetting too giving priority to education for the children in Ngemah,” he said.

The 57-year-old from Rumah Taboh Rimau, Nanga Ngungun, formerly served as a deputy education officer in Kapit.

Anyi is facing Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Satu Anchom from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Leo Bunsu from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), and Charlie Genam from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Charlie and Leo are also standing for the first time, while both Dr Jawa and Satu contested in the 11th state election and the 14th general election respectively.

“I know my opponents and I have full respect for each one of them. Let’s face this election in a very democratic way and let the people decide,” added Anyi.

Incumbent Alexander Vincent served Ngemah for two terms.

In the previous state election, Alexander won a four-cornered fight against Dr Jawa, the late Thomas Laja of PKR, and Richard Lias of the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Alexander polled 2,888 votes against Dr Jawa’s 2,734 votes, Laja’s 396 votes, and Richard’s 243 votes.