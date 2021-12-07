History created in Dudong as 8 confirmed for battle

SIBU (Dec 7): History was created in Sibu yesterday following the announcement of eight candidates to contest in Dudong in the 12th state election.

The line-up of individuals ranges from politicians, a former district official, to a social media influencer.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fielding Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, 60, who is Bintulu MP, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) has chosen Paul Ling, 39, from Democratic Action Party (DAP) as it pick for the seat.

The other political parties are Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) which are fielding their candidates — Wong Hie Ping, 56; Josephine Lau, 51; Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee, 36; and Julius Enchana, 33, respectively.

Adding to the list are two Independent candidates, Fadhill Mohamad Isa, 37, and Engga Unchat, 65.

The election returning officer for Dudong, Abdul Razak Awang Bini, announced the names of all eight candidates at the nomination centre in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) public library in Sibu Jaya at 11.11am yesterday.

For the polls, Wong was allotted No 1, followed by Dr Lau (No 2), Fadhill (No3), Julius (No 4), Ling (No 5), Josephine (No 6), Tiong (No 7), and Engga (No 8).

When met by reporters later, Wong described having been allotted No 1 as ‘a good sign in the start of the race’.

“Anyway, I just want to do my very best. I have always believed in serving with sincerity, fairness, justice and respect for everyone irrespective of their backgrounds,” she said.

Engga, a resident of the 30-door Rumah Jok near Sibu Jaya, said he was compelled to voice out on behalf of the Dudong folk, noting that the infrastructure development was still lagging compared with those in other areas.

The former SRDC councillor claimed that he knew ‘every nook and corner in Dudong’.

“I am from the Dudong constituency and we are far behind in terms of development, such as (having) narrow roads and with some places not getting power and water supply.

“That is why as someone from Dudong area, I would like to become the voice of the people to enable development to be brought to the area,” he said.

Fadhill, meanwhile, viewed the use of social media for campaigning to be his advantage.

It is claimed that this influencer has about one million followers on his YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook platforms.

He said he had been very active in social media since 2018.

“Social media can bring benefits to the people if used correctly. I would use social media, 100 per cent, for my campaign – reaching out even to places with limited Internet access,” he pointed out.

Fadhill also believed that he would be able to convince and relate to the Bumiputera community, which comprises nearly half of the electorate in Dudong – the other half is the Chinese community, at 52 per cent.

Asked about using the image of a ‘prawn’ as his logo, Fadhill said it was synonymous with the name ‘cardock’, which identified him on his social media platforms.

Meanwhile, PBDS Baru secretary-general Julius said he was very glad that as a newcomer in politics, he got to be in the race with Tiong, a party leader from the GPS.

“This will be a historic battle, involving well-established political parties.

“So on that note, if the Ibans want to get this seat back, you must vote for PBDS Baru,” he said.

When met by reporters, DAP’s Ling conveyed congratulations to all his fellow candidates and at the same time, he called upon all outstation voters to return to Sibu and cast their ballots to ensure a high voters’ turnout on polling day this Dec 18.

For early voting, the Election Commission has set Dec 14 as the date.