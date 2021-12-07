Independent candidate Agnes Padan first to unveil election manifesto for Ba Kelalan

LAWAS (Dec 7): Independent candidate for Ba Kelalan Agnes Padan has become the first to unveil an election manifesto for Ba Kelalan constituency.

The manifesto included five pledges which she intends to fulfill over the next five years if she is elected to represent Ba Kelalan constituents in the upcoming state election.

Agnes’ pledges included resolving the problem of citizenship which is still plaguing generations of families in the constituency.

“The issue of citizenship is very serious and it has been dragging on for too long and resulted in those affected being marginalised.

“Every affected individual facing the issue of citizenship will not have access to a free healthcare and will have to cough up hundreds of ringgit while the future of the next generation is also in a limbo.

“This issue must be resolved as the future of the children is also at stake as they do not have access to free education nor are the families eligible to receive government welfare aid,” she explained.

Besides that, she pledged to fight for women and family empowerment through a micro credit scheme for women and for the Lawas District Hospital project to be completed as scheduled.

Other pledges in Agnes’ manifesto included ensuring adequate housing under the Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Programme (PPRT) for the low-income group in Ba Kelalan and monitoring of Ba Kelalan road project from Pa Puti.

Agnes, who is the former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Wanita chief, is contesting against the seat incumbent Baru Bian of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who was the former PKR Sarawak chairman, GPS’ new face lawyer Sam Laya, Peter Asut (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Martin Labo (PKR) in this predominantly Lun Bawang voters seat.