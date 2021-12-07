JKR, DID asked to study, improve damaged gabion wall at Lutong Beach

MIRI (Dec 7): The Public Works Department (JKR) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) have been asked to study and improve the gabion wall at the Lutong Beach, which was damaged by the king tide waves that hit the Lutong Old Airport coastal road two days ago.

Senadin incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who conducted a site inspection at the coastal road today, said the immediate or temporary action that can be taken to resolve the issue is to raise the gabion wall’s height by one metre.

“As for a permanent solution, a proposal to build a water break wall – an artificial offshore structure protecting the harbour or marina basin from water waves by the authorities. A study will be conducted by the relevant authority,” said Lee.

Lee, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Senadin, also inspected the Kampung Batu Satu fisherman market, after debris and wooden deposits were washed ashore by strong tide, resulting in the fishing boats being obstructed from going to the sea.

“These debris have been causing a lot of trouble for the fishermen. Hence, the DID will begin cleaning the debris and deposits on the beach tomorrow (Dec 8),” said Lee.