KPDNHEP enforces max price control scheme till Dec 1 to ensure stable prices of basic goods

KUCHING (Dec 7): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is implementing Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme until Dec 31 this year to ensure the prices of basic goods remain stable and in sufficient supply.

KPDNHEP Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan said the scheme will cover goods such as live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned together with the legs, head, heart, gizzard, or other parts), super chicken (fully dressed), Gred A, B and C chicken eggs, long beans, red chilli, tomato, green vegetables, imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China but excluding Beijing) and cucumber.

“During a visit to Farley Mall, Kuching today, all the controlled price goods were found to be sold not beyond the price range listed under the scheme,” he said in a statement.

He said some of the goods were actually sold below the maximum price stated and businesses have been encouraged to sell goods at a lower price from the maximum price imposed if the stock was purchased at a lower price point.

“KPDNHEP Sarawak will continue its efforts to stabilise the price of basic goods, especially when festive season is around the corner,” said Tan.

If businesses were found to have increased prices without good reasons for profiteering, Tan said the ministry can act under Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 through Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Mechanism to Determine Unreasonably High Profit for Goods) Regulations 2018.

He said notice under Section 21 of the Act will be issued and enforced on any parties that increase the price of goods for no reasons in order for them to come forward to provide an explanation.

“Stern actions will be taken against any businesses that sell controlled price goods exceeding the maximum price range listed by the government and also those who fail to attach such goods with pink price tags.”

He said the government had instructed that the pink price tags must be attached to controlled price goods to differentiate them from other products.

“Any individual found to be selling controlled price goods exceeding the maximum price imposed will be fined up to RM100,000 or a three years imprisonment or both. Or they could be compounded up to RM50,000,” he cautioned.

For companies, they will be fined up to RM500,000 or be compounded up to RM250,000.

Tan added that any individual who failed to attach the pink price tags for controlled price goods can be fined up to RM10,000 or be compounded up to RM5,000.

For companies, they can be fined up to RM20,000 or be compounded up to RM10,000.

Tan said KPDNHEP Sarawak will dispatch a total of 176 enforcement officers and 101 price monitoring officers to crowded commercial places such as public markets and agriculture markets.

“This initiative reflected our continuous efforts to protect consumers from profiteering activities by unethical business during the festive season.”

He said the ministry had also taken action to ensure stable supply of goods in urban, rural and interior places across the supply chain throughout the state.

Furthermore, Tan said the ministry had conducted inspections at 6,512 premises and investigated 99 cases for the past festive seasons.

Elaborating further, he said there were eight cases involving businesses selling goods beyond the maximum price imposed, 79 cases involving businesses failing to attach pink price tag for controlled price goods and 12 cases for failure to display the price or price list of products sold.

A total of RM10,250 worth of compounds were issued and RM8,204 worth of goods were confiscated.

Any complaints or inquiries can be channelled to the ministry through its official portal [email protected], call centre 1-800-886-800, email [email protected], Ez ADU smartphone application, enforcement command centre (ECC) 03-8882-6245 or 6088, contact numbers at 03-8000-8000 of Malaysia government call centre (MYGCC) and WhatsApp to 019-2794317.

Otherwise, aggrieved consumers could just lodge complaints at any of the KPDNHEP offices throughout the country.

The Sarawak KPDNHEP ECC operation room is open from 8am to 5pm every working day and can be contacted at Kuching office at 082-466052 and its counterparts at Sri Aman (083-323836), Sarikei (084-657751), Sibu (084-335622), Kapit (084-799678), Bintulu (086-332176), Miri (085-412862), Limbang (085-217414), Mukah (084-872726) and Lawas (085-283650).