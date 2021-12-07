Lively flag, poster wars in Kuching as Sarawak polls loom

KUCHING (Dec 7): The flag and poster wars of candidates contesting in the 12th Sarawak Election has now gone full swing after the conclusion of nomination process on Monday.

The roads in Kuching are now ‘painted’ with the colour of the parties most notably Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

The flags and posters from smaller parties such as Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) are less prominent at the moment.

In the Batu Lintang constituency, it is dominated by the flags, banners and party posters of PSB and its candidate See Chee How.

Apart from that, there are also candidate posters and party flags from PKR and GPS that are seen lining the roadside in Batu Lintang.

In contrast, the Batu Kawah constituency’s roadside was filled with flags and large GPS posters featuring the face of its candidate Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In this election, Dr Sim who is also the incumbent of Batu Kawah, is challenged by three candidates – Dr Kelvin Yii from DAP, Chai Kueh Khun (PBK) and Fong Pau Teck (Aspiration).

Not to be missed, Samariang and Pantai Damai constituencies are also filled with the GPS Kenyalang bird flags at the entrance of the village and housing estate.

Meanwhile, in the Pending constituency, posters and party flags that were hung were almost as many from GPS, PSB and DAP.

Pending will see a five-cornered contest between incumbent Violet Yong (DAP), Milton Foo (GPS), Tan Kay Hock (PSB), Teo Kuang Kim (PBK) and Chan Chee Hiong (Aspirasi).

Similarly, the roundabout in Padungan has been set up with large posters of GPS candidate Dato Wee Hong Seng and DAP candidate Chong Chieng Jen for the Padungan seat.

Meanwhile, a voter in Samariang, Awang Tommy Awang Sapiee, 43, said that the excitement of the poster and flag wars were very much felt in this election compared to previously.

“Compared to the last election, the situation is more vibrant with bright and unique flags of various designs and colors installed on the sidewalks, villages and housing estates.

“In this pandemic, at least we know who are contesting in the election even though they are not allowed to campaign involving public gatherings. This is their way of fishing for votes,” he said.