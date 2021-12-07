Malaysian Tigress unable to participate in tournament in South Korea due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced that the Malaysian Tigress have been taken out from the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2021 being held in Donghae, South Korea.

AHF in a statement said that the national team were unable to participate in the tournament due to Covid-19 cases reported within the national squad.

“The Asian Hockey Federation regrets to inform that it has now been confirmed that due to Covid-related complications, the Malaysian team are unable to participate in the Donghae Women’s ACT 2021.

“The Malaysian team are therefore taken out of the tournament and the event will be a five-team competition now,” it said.

The Malaysian Tigress were initially scheduled to play against Japan tomorrow (Dec 8), South Korea (Dec 9) and Thailand (Dec 11) after the national team’s opening match against China on Dec 5 and India yesterday were called of.

The national team are being quarantined since Dec 1 after Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive after undergoing a swab test upon the team’s arrival in Donghae on Nov 29.

The national squad’s best achievement in the championship was a bronze medal finish in the 2013 edition. In 2018, they finished fourth. – Bernama