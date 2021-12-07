Masidi seeks inputs on Penampang plan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): Residents in Penampang are encouraged to hold dialogues on the proposed district planning scheme.

They can then submit their inputs on the draft of the Penampang district planning scheme to the Local Government and Housing Ministry, said its minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“I welcome the efforts from all quarters, feel free to hold your own dialogues then give me your inputs because eventually it is your district, not mine. I am only carrying out my duties as the minister,” he said.

Masidi stressed that ownership of the plan belonged to the residents of the district.

He said this when replying to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

The Moyog assemblyman opined that there is a need to think differently about doing things as the old style may not work anymore.

“I propose that public dialogues be conducted with all the folks in Penampang as the Penampang district planning scheme will change the situation in the district,” he said.

Darell also raised his concern over the fact that many people may not understand what the plan is all about therefore there is a need for experts such as engineers and draftsmen or government officers with expertise in the matter to brief the people about it.

“These experts should engage the public in a dialogue in order to disseminate information and collect feedback from them. I also suggest that a townhall session be held with the people in Penampang so that they can give their feedback,” he said.

Darell added that similar town hall sessions should also be conducted in other districts which may be undergoing the same situation.

Masidi in his reply explained that the plan is owned by the District Council who has the authority and discretion on how the public meeting is to be held.

“In fact I refused to accept a report from a District Council when it reached the state planning council because I wanted it to clearly show that the public had been informed and that they understood the implications of the plan,” said Masidi.

When Darell said it was typical of our civil servants to only act if not instructed by the minister and asked Masidi if he could instruct the Penampang District Council to do so, the minister replied, “take my reply (today) as instructions”.

Earlier Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih when replying to Darell’s initial question, told the House that the Penampang district planning scheme draft was displayed to the public starting Oct 18.

The display will last until January 18, 2022 for public scrutiny, he said.

Isnin said the public can also check the draft of the plan and send their protest or suggestions through the Penampang District Council’s official website or send it personally to the District Council’s office, the Town and Regional Planning Department, the Kampung Terawi and Kampung Ganang community halls where staff are on duty to provide information about the scheme.

According to Isnin, the Penampang District Council and Town and Regional Planning Department have disseminated information about the scheme which comprises local plans for Donggongon, Kapazan, Tuaui, Kibabaig and Damaza.

The overall dissemination of information was focused on land owners, especially the villagers, he said.

Isnin added that the state government is committed to ensuring that the dissemination of information is conducted swiftly and efficiently.

With this objective, the draft was displayed for one week from Oct 18 to 24 at ITCC Penampang and briefings with the village heads and JPKK were held at the Kampung Terawi community hall on Nov 6 and 7 so that they could explain the issue to the villagers.

“A workshop and public dialogue session were held on Dec 15 and 16 at ITCC Penampang for the public and stakeholders to give their input and opinions. All the information will be collected and taken into consideration to ensure that improvements done to the plan will meet the interest and needs of the people,” he said.