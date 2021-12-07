Mawan confident Pakan constituents will vote for GPS for continued developments

SARIKEI (Dec 7): Incumbent Pakan Assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom believes that the people of Pakan will vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure continuity of the development agenda which had been planned for the constituency.

Throughout his past six terms as Pakan assemblyman, Mawan had been facilitating delivery of various development projects aimed at uplifting the constituents’ standard of living such as roads, treated water and electricity from the main grid and telecommunication system, he said.

Hence, the majority of people in Pakan have been able to enjoy the comfort of travelling on tar-sealed roads, treated water supply and 24-hour electricity supply, he said, adding that efforts to improve the livelihood of the people and to transform Pakan was part and parcel of an ongoing commitment of the GPS government.

“Delivery or implementation of projects is not a mere promise but a reality in which the people can count on the GPS government based on its proven track record,” Mawan said.

Mawan will be contesting against four others in his bid to defend the Pakan state seat for GPS in the upcoming state election.

His opponents are three debutants – Hereward Gramong Joseph Allen of Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB); Jemeli Kerah of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Brawi Anguong (Independent) while another independent candidate, Tedong [email protected] Jamal Abdullah had contested in Pakan in 2011 state election.

Tedong who contested under the Sarawak National Party’s (SNAP) ticket that year lost to Mawan in a straight fight with 2,741 votes against Mawan’s 3,938.

In the 11th state polls in 2016, Mawan successfully defended the seat again after securing 3,999 votes to beat Dr Jawie Jingot (Independent) and Rinda Juliza Alexander of Democratic Action Party (DAP) who obtained 3,573 votes and 285 votes respectively.