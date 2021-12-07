MOCS supports Piasau incumbent Ting for his loyalty to party

MIRI (Dec 7): The Movement for Change, Sarawak (MOCS) today announced that it will be supporting Piasau incumbent from GPS-SUPP Datuk Sebastian Ting as part of its political endorsement, describing Ting as a candidate deserving of the people’s support in this 12th Sarawak election.

“As a political non-governmental organization (NGO) MOCS is known for its opposition view on government policies. With this endorsement and pledge of support, it speaks out MOCS’ acknowledgement of Ting’s long and distinguished public service to the Miri community and the people of Sarawak in general.

“Ting commands a high degree of recognition, trust and respect among the people, and MOCS has heard of many testifying that Ting seems to be born with prerequisite skills of dedicated and wholesome service to the community. To him, failure to help those in need is never an option,” said MOCS founder Francis Paul Siah.

He told a press conference today that one of the highest qualities of being a politician is to be a party loyalist, which Ting had proven for over 30 years as member of SUPP despite the ups and downs over the years.

Siah further revealed that after Ting, MOCS would also endorse about 15 to 16 candidates from both government and opposition, whom they find worthy of votes.

“By endorsing candidates from both sides, that pretty much shows how MOCS is independent and sincere as a movement, in telling the people of Sarawak in making the change,” said Siah, adding that the list of endorsed candidates including those from Sibu and Kuching has yet to be finalised.

Established in 2010, MOCS did its first political endorsement in 2011, and stopped thereafter, but decided to do it again for this state election.

Speaking of the political development in Sarawak, Siah described the state needs more leaders with integrity, sincerity and credibility.

“The lack of the three elements in our so-called political leaders who are nearly opportunistic, which may do no good for the Sarawakians,” Siah said adding that the future for politics in Sarawak were in need of people with caliber as well as young bloods.

Meanwhile, the SUPP secretary-general thanked MOCS for the trust given and he shall work his best in this state election, as well as to continue serving the people.

Also present at the press conference were MOCS Miri coordinator William Ng and Penghulu Leonard Fong.