Owen and Kourtney lift Sarawak singles titles

KUCHING (Dec 7): Sukma player Owen Ting Shih Wee claimed the men’s singles title after he beat Sukma teammate Goh Shun Khiat in the final of the Sarawak Closed badminton tournament at SBA Badminton Hall last Saturday.

It took the former Pacific Badminton Management player and tournament second seed 30 minutes to outplay Goh 21-19, 21-11.

Owen received a bye in the first round before beating Richard Pian Eng Yew 21-8, 21-4 in the second round, Hardiyandi Hamdin 21-9, 21-16 in the third round and Felix Fong Jia Liang in straight sets 22-20,22-20 in the semi-finals.

The men’s doubles title was won by joint 5/8 seeds and brothers Jeremy Kho Shyang-Jonathan Kho Kai who overcame Aaron Goh Ee and Kong Chee Kiet 21-12, 24-22.

Jeremy had flown all the way from Kuala Lumpur to play in the event.

Sukma shadow team shuttler Kourtney Kho Ker Yin, the tournament second seed, bagged the women’s singles title after her younger sister Kashley retired while trailing 6-11 in the first set.

The Kho sisters produced another podium finish but needed a rubber set to defeat another pair of sisters Felicia Fong Xin Hui and Flora Fong Xin Jie 21-16, 19-21, 21-10 in the women’s doubles final.

Flora bounced back to partner Niz Azizi Murat to wrest the mixed doubles crown beating Toh Wei Thin-Kam Wei Li 21-16, 21-12.

The men’s veteran doubles champions were Lik Khong Guan and Wan Kian Hee who had to sweat before overcoming John Hii Pee Lung and Steve Wong Teck Hieng 17-21, 21-17 and 21-18.

This tournament, which was organised by Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) and sponsored by Press Metal Group, attracted 277 participants.