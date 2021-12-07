Peng Soon reunites with BAM, vows to fight for Paris 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): National shuttler, Chan Peng Soon has rejoined Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), merely a day after he parted ways with former mixed doubles partner, Goh Liu Ying.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria in a statement today said after thorough deliberation, they reached the decision to absorb the accomplished 33-year-old shuttler with the objective of strengthening the mixed doubles department and implementing a mentoring role for the youthful national squad.

Mohamad Norza said Peng Soon, who had previously left BAM in 2018, will report for national duty on Jan 1 next year.

“We are delighted to be able to add a player of his experience and credentials to our national team. In his application, he has stated his intentions to fight for Paris 2024 and expressed his determination to also serve the role of mentor to our young team,” he said.

As such, Mohamad Norza said BAM hopes that Peng Soon will be able to share the wealth of his experiences with their young players and they have no doubt that his qualities will complement the many young talents in Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

In Dec 2018, Peng Soon-Liu Ying submitted their resignation letter seeking to leave BAM on Jan 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, Peng Soon said he still has unfinished business and will keep on playing badminton after this.

The Penangite admitted he felt awkward not to be playing alongside Liu Ying after they have been together through ups and downs for the last 13 years.

“It was really sad for me to break up with Liu Ying and still not used to the situation after we’ve spent the last 13 years of playing together in the court,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the decision came after their disappointing outing in Tokyo 2020 in which they suffered an early exit in the group stage, citing ‘tiredness’ issue as the main reason to disband their partnership.

Asked on his memorable moments with Liu Ying, Peng Soon said that the historical achievement of clinching silver medal in Rio 2016 will be forever etched in his heart.

Last night, Peng Soon in a heartfelt Instagram post informed that it was really difficult for them to make the decision to break up for good.

“We fail, we succeed, and we grow together. Thank you everyone for supporting me and Liu Ying and stay with us throughout these thirteen years of our badminton career,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Liu Ying in a Facebook post said that they have pulled out from the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships 2021 competition just six days before it kicks off in Huelva, Spain.

Lamenting their decision to withdraw, the 32-year-old Liu Ying cited the age factor, fitness and the increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide as the main reason for throwing in the towel.

The withdrawal of the professional duo means that the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 was their last ever tournament as a pair after they lost to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 8-21, 18-21 in the semi-finals.

Apart from that wonderful feat in Rio 2016, Peng Soon-Liu Ying had clinched 12 titles as well as the gold medal for the mixed team event in 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, mixed doubles bronze medal in 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, and also being the third world’s best, their highest ever ranking, in 2013. – Bernama