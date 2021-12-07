Penguang demands Ali Biju’s sacking as federal deputy minister for contesting as indie in state election

KUCHING (Dec 7): Accusing Datuk Ali Biju of violating an agreement for the ongoing Sarawak state election, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president Datuk Penguang Manggil today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to sack the deputy minister from his position in the federal government.

Penguang pointed out that Ali, who is the federal deputy minister of energy and natural resources and a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, had gone against the pledges made by both Ismail Sabri and his party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to keep out of the Sarawak state election this time.

“He just ignored the advice of these top leaders,” Penguang said when asked to respond to Ali contesting as an independent in Krian.

He added that appropriate action must be taken against Ali who was appointed the deputy minister in the federal government with the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“He should not forget that and he should reciprocate our kind gesture by helping and assisting our GPS candidate Friday Bilek from PDP in Krian in the election,” said Penguang who was the previous Sarawak assistant minister of local government.

“He is the Saratok MP and the deputy minister and what else does he want?” he added.

Penguang, who is defending his Marudi seat in the state election, claimed that Ali’s nomination will cause a division in the Dayak votes for Krian.

“To me this is the last thing he should do as a member of the federal administration,” he said.

Ali who was elected assemblyman of Krian in the 2016 state election is defending his seat against Friday Bilek of GPS, Danny Kuan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Musa Dinggat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PBS) in Krian.

Yesterday, Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the party would take action against Ali for contesting as an independent candidate against the party’s orders.

He said Muhyiddin had announced previously that the party would not contest in the state election and would give full support to GPS candidates. – Malay Mail