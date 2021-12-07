Piasau incumbent turns to Facebook for ‘ceramah’

MIRI (Dec 7): Piasau incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting (GPS-SUPP) will be utilising Facebook as a platform to present his ‘ceramah’ beginning Dec 9 from 8.30pm as part of his campaign strategy.

Through his FB page, ‘A True Kenyalang — Sebastian Ting’ that has garnered over 15,000 followers, Ting will be sharing his manifesto as well as his views on various issues with netizens.

Ting revealed this after being asked about his campaign strategy due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Election Commission (EC) amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the SOPs, candidates are encouraged to utilise social media apps such as WeChat, Whatsapp, Telegram and other similar apps as their campaign tools.

Physical campaigning is not allowed except for constituencies with low internet coverage.

“I have been keeping in touch with friends through Facebook Live every morning since days ago. Netizens (ranging) from locals and around the country, as well as those from as far as the United Kingdom, came into my Live broadcast to say hello, which is very heartwarming,” Ting said.

During the ceramah, he is expected to touch on his manifesto which will be revealed soon during the broadcast.