PKR’s Tupong, Satok and Batu Lintang candidates vow to ‘clean up’ politics in Sarawak if elected

KUCHING (Dec 7): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidates for Tupong, Satok and Batu Lintang have vowed to ‘clean up’ politics in Sarawak if they are elected to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Speaking at a gotong-royong event at Kuching Waterfront, PKR Sarawak election director Dominique Ng said the three candidates are very capable and fully committed in standing up against corruption in the state.

“These three candidates will be contesting against strong personalities from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which has led the state government for 58 years but benefits was not felt by every single Sarawakian,” Ng added.

He said the three PKR candidates represent the future of the party, as well as being the vanguard to defend the people against corruption in line with the party’s motto, that is “reform, recovery and renewal”.

Despite having an iconic structure of DUN complex across the Sarawak River, PKR’s Tupong candidate Ahmad Nazib Johari claimed that the people on the ground are suffering from economic disparities and therefore, new leaders should be elected to administer the state.

“We want new leaders in the government with new ideas and not just being an ‘flower vase’ inside the DUN. I hope the people in Sarawak will be aware of what need to be done and introduce the necessary changes,” said Ahmad Nazib.

PKR’s Satok candidate Datuk Dr Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor, meanwhile, claimed that more people are now stepping into the frontline to oppose the GPS government as their concerns remain unresolved after so many years.

He said this is evidenced by the multi-cornered fights in most of the state constituencies and the new opposition parties joining the state election.

“As I am the chairman of PKR Petra Jaya branch, I have witnessed many urban poor, where some of the villages are located right in the city area but are not connected to the water and electricity grids.”

Therefore, Nor Irwan pledged to highlight the issues of urban poor, high costs of living and the rise in social ills if he is elected to the DUN.

Meanwhile, PKR’s Batu Lintang candidate Cherishe Ng said she would fight to get more young people and women would get involved in politics to fight for a brighter future for Sarawak if she is elected.

“We want young people and women to be involved in politics and to bring their voice to the DUN. Not only helping in the background but to step forward to the front.”

Cherishe remarked that PKR’s mission for Sarawak in this state election is to bring the 3Rs, that are “reform, recovery and renewal”, into the local political landscape.

“This is what we need, fresh ideas and fresh policies with new faces and young blood participating in the local politics as well as in the Sarawak DUN,” said Cherishe.