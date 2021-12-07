PM: Malaysia committed to peaceful resolutions to world conflicts, but will always speak out against injustice

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched Malaysia’s new foreign policy framework with an emphasis on continuing a peaceful resolution to world conflicts that will also spell prosperity for the country.

In his speech during the launch, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is committed to peaceful resolutions in international conflicts through dialogues, in keeping with the principles of equality and democracy rather than through the use of military force.

“Malaysia is a nation that subscribes to the strong belief of peaceful co-existence between nations. We will always favour peaceful resolution of disputes over display of military might.

“Hence, Malaysia will continue to pursue a pragmatic, independent, principled, and non-aligned foreign policy which revolves around the values of peace, justice and equality.

“We will continuously respect other nations’ independence, sovereignty as well as territorial integrity and advocate the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,’’ he said at Le Meridien Hotel here.

Ismail Sabri said that Malaysia has always been consistent in its foreign policy to uphold the principle of non-interference, and that its future direction in the Covid-19 era remains unchanged.

In an update, he listed seven policy pillars to further strengthen Malaysia’s national interest while fostering better economic, cultural and diplomatic ties with the rest of the world.

The seven pillars include the pursuing health diplomacy beyond the act of receiving or donating vaccine and other medical equipment; developing a digital economy; and promoting peaceful coexistence between nations, people of different faith, religion and culture as well as upholding multilateralism.

But the PM also stressed that while Malaysia is a small country and aspires to peace, it will continue to speak out strongly against any form of injustice in the world community.

“However, as a responsible member of the world family, Malaysia will not hesitate to voice out our opinions, objections or reservations against callous and cruel acts of oppression, injustice as well as inhumanity.

“I am confident that the framework, being a pragmatic and holistic living document, will carve the path for Malaysia to emerge stronger and more resilient than before the pandemic, while at the same time allowing us to become an active and dynamic member of the international community,’’ he said. – Malay Mail