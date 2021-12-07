PRS leaders confident Kudi will win Baleh

KAPIT (Dec 7): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) acting president Datuk Joseph Salang, Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Puan Sri Corrine Nyipa – wife of late deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, and Walikota of Kapit District Council Lating Minggang were among the supporters who accompanied Nicholas Kudi Jantai to the nomination centre at Dewan Kejora SMK Kapit 2 yesterday morning.

Kudi is defending the Baleh state seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in this 12th state election.

The Borneo Post managed to talk to Salang, Ugak and Corrine.

They all expressed confidence in Kudi winning the Baleh seat as he had laid down a good groundwork during his term as political secretary to the chief minister. Kudi is Masing’s nephew.

Ugak acknowledged that they would have to work hard to retain the Baleh seat in view that Kudi would be engaged in a four-cornered fight.

“We in PRS will work very hard to ensure Kudi can deliver the seat for GPS. Our campaign will start on Tuesday. I am confident with the cooperation and teamwork, we will deliver and Kudi will win with comfortable majority. Baleh voters love the late Tan Sri Masing and they will support Kudi,” said Ugak

Salang said Kudi might be new but he is familiar with the locals as he had travelled the length and breadth of Baleh as a political secretary to the chief minister.

“Being a new face (first time to contest), he needs all our support. As acting president of PRS, I am very glad to lend him our support.

“I believe with the support of everybody we have a very strong cause for a good victory come Dec 18,” said Salang.

Corrine, on the other hand, said: “My hope for this election is for it to run very smoothly and orderly with no untoward incident. I hope everybody (all the contestants and supporters) will abide by the rule.

“I appeal to Baleh voters to give their support to GPS-PRS candidate Kudi. Let him serve you in the next five years and continue what my late husband Masing had planned to develop Baleh, especially the new Tunoh Township.”

N 64 Baleh will see a four-cornered contest between Kenneth Usang George from Democratic Action Party (DAP), 36-yer-old Kudi, Irwan Iskandar Sukarno Abdullah from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Koh Kumbong of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Baleh has 130 longhouses, five polling districts and 68 polling centres. There are 9,624 voters.