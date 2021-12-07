PSB Simanggang candidate to focus on three issues affecting residents

SRI AMAN (Dec 7): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Simanggang candidate Walsin @ Wilson Entabang is focussing on three main issues for his campaign.

He said Simanggang folk face issues with developing Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, the economy, and education.

“There are a few ways of developing NCR land or land development. One of the ways is to go for a rental system. It is very flexible and farmers will get their benefit every month, people pay the rental of their land every month. Besides that, empty NCR land could be planted with the right crops, or projects, and we should focus on certain things that we can do downstream activities,” he said.

Wilson said if he wins the election, he would implement the ‘One Village One Product’ (OVOP), which he learnt while on a study trip to Japan.

“It’s an old concept but very effective in Japan. I was there for three months, just to study OVOP. In Japan, the farmers are tuned into what kind of product each village produces and brings them to the town through farmers corporations. It’s an interesting concept,” he said.

“I was from an agricultural background; among crops that I would like to promote will be the oil palm, coffee, pepper and including cottage industries.”

He said one of the reasons Sri Aman is not developed is because there are no economic activities in the area.

“People living in rural areas are still poor, there is no permanent income, when there is no permanent income, the buying power is not there.

“You can see Sri Aman is still the same, nothing changes like before. Meaning if the buying power is not there then people like the Chinese community or people doing business will lose out,” he said.

He added that Sri Aman is in need of educational institutions such as those located in neighbouring Betong.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis is in a four-cornered fight for Simanggang.

Besides Wilson, the other contenders are Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Leon Jimat Donald and Peli Aron from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).