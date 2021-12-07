PSB’s Ali Adap to ensure Batu Danau folk get basic infrastructure, necessities if elected

LIMBANG (Dec 7): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Batu Danau candidate Ali Adap will ensure that the people in his constituency will have basic infrastructure and necessities such as roads, clean water supply and Internet facilities if he is given the mandate to represent the people in the area.

According to Ali, currently, the people in the area have to to go through really bad roads which have never been repaired or taken care of by the former people’s representative.

“If I am given the mandate to represent the people in this election, my priority is to develop roads in Batu Danau.

“Secondly is to provide clean water supply to the people in rural areas who currently do not have access to the basic facility.

“Thirdly, my manifesto if given the opportunity is that all longhouses in the rural areas in Batu Danau, regardless of village, race and ethnicity, will be provided with Internet access as we can see now that the Internet lines are still not available even in some urban areas.

“This has become a problem that still exists until today and has not been given attention by the previous government such as GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak),” he said when met after the nomination process for the 12th State Election for Batu Danau state constituency at Limbang Indoor Stadium yesterday..

Ali also said that he will pursue change in the government’s policy on native customary rights (NCR) land which is an issue that still haunts the minds of the people in Batu Danau.

“If PSB can rule this time, it is very likely that the policy for NCR land will be changed in status although this may take a term or two if given the opportunity.

“Priority now is on the roads, clean water supply and the Internet access,” he added.

Ali said his involvement in the state election is simply to contest on behalf of the people in Batu Danau who have been far behind in terms of development.

He claimed no change has been brought to Batu Danau under the previous ruling government for decades.

Therefore, Ali hoped that the people in the area could open their eyes and choose a candidate who could truly bring sustainable development.

When asked about his chances of winning the Batu Danau seat, he said: “I don’t really look down on everyone but chances for everyone is 50-50, it depends on their campaign and hopefully this time, the ‘rakyat’ (people) can open their eyes and look at the development that they have been lacking.

“Although I may say that I have to struggle to develop this area because of the lack of development, the chances for PSB so far is that we have the right chance to win this election,” said Ali.

For the record, this is the second time Ali has contested under PSB ticket against Batu Danau incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang of Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Ali is among the four candidates who will be contesting in Batu Danau seat in the coming state election. The other three candidates are Paulus, Dr Petrus Bulan (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Racha Balang (Parti Keadilan Rakyat).