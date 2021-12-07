Rayong to face village mate in battle for Engkilili

ENGKILILI (Dec 7): Dr Johnical Rayong will be facing his fellow Skim Skrang villager Desmond Sateng Sanjan in the contest for the Engkilili seat in the coming state election.

Rayong will however not only face Sateng for the Engkilili seat but two other candidates as well, namely Gemong Batu and Stel Datu in a four-cornered fight.

Sateng will contest as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate and Stel will contest under Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) ticket while Gemong will contest in the election as an independent candidate.

Commenting on the matter, Rayong, who is the incumbent and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate, however said that he has no qualms in contesting against anyone because he knows who will win the race come election day.

“My opponent in the coming state election can come from anywhere but that does not matter because I am confident that voters in Engkilili still want me as their elected representative,” added Rayong after the nomination procedures yesterday.

He also commented that voters in Engkilili still want him because there has been no elected representative before him who really understands what voters in the area want.

Rayong thus advised anyone who aspires to be an elected representative for Engkilili to go down to the ground and actively meet and tend to the needs of the people, like him.

“So far, I don’t think anyone can match what I did for the people here. They can try and promise a lot of things but at the end of the day voters in Engkilili know that I have been performing as elected representative all this while,” he said.

On the other hand, Sateng who also spoke after the nomination process said Engkilili still lacked the needed infrastructure and was in need of more programmes which can improve the economy in the area, and he is the man who can fix that.

According to Sateng, he too knows what voters in Engkilili want, which was why he decided to contest for the seat in the coming state election.

“Me and my party have the capability to deliver the goods to the people of Engkilili constituency. I am sure that my party has the right tools to do so,” said Sateng.

Apart from Sateng, Stel who also spoke to reporters after the nomination process also commented that he wants to bring a wind of change to Engkilili.

He believes that voters in Engkilili want to see change in who represents them and he too is the right man for the job.

“I think what people of Engkilili want is to see a new face representing them. I will do my best to bring more development to Engkilili if I am elected,” said Stel.

Gemong, on the other hand, only gave a short reply when asked by reporters on why he decided to contest for the Engkilili seat by saying that he wants to be an elected representative that is easily approachable.

Returning officer Tommy Laman announced that Rayong, Sateng, Stel and Gemong will be contesting for the Engkilili seat around 11am yesterday after all formalities, checks and procedures were carried at the nomination centre at Lubok Antu District Council Hall in Engkilili town.

Tommy also said that no nomination papers were rejected during the process.