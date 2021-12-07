Rising prices of goods to be a focus in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The issues related to the rising prices of basic necessities faced by the people are among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised during Ministers’ Question Time by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson).

He is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister about immediate actions and effective measures to be taken by the National Action Council on Cost of Living in the short, medium, and long term to address the the issue.

There will be also a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) to the Prime Minister on the action taken by the government so that Muslims in the country are not left behind in the Malaysian Family concept, which was launched on Oct 23.

Abdul Latiff also wanted to know whether the concept would also help Muslim entrepreneurs who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah) will be asking the National Unity Minister on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) drafted for the Thaipusam Day celebration on Jan 18, next year to enable temples involved and the devotees to make early preparations for the celebration.

Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) will seek clarification on the measures to increase household income, especially for the lower-income groups (B40).

The sitting will also continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee stage.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama