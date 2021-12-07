RM600 monthly living allowance for qualified elderly among PSB’s manifesto highlights

SIBU (Dec 7): Special care for the elderly and disabled are among the social initiatives in Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) manifesto, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“To encourage independence and self-respect, qualified senior citizens will be granted RM600 per month of living allowance and accorded with special status to enjoy discount privileges and assistance in their daily living,” he told a press conference today.

He was joined by PSB candidates for Dudong Wong Hie Ping, Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek), and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).

Wong said the manifesto would be published in full on Thursday (Dec 9) in all newspapers in Bahasa Malaysia, Iban, English, and Chinese.

“On Dec 9, there will be a very detailed PSB’s manifesto telling people of Sarawak when we are the government, what we intend to do for the people of Sarawak.

“It will touch on all aspects of the government’s duties and responsibilities; touching on measures that bring direct benefits to people’s life and livelihood,” he said.

Wong said PSB would also offer RM200 per month childcare assistance for each child below three years old; RM300 per month for each child between three and five years old; and RM500 per month for each child aged six to 18.

He said childcare assistance for each household would improve the livelihoods of the low-income group tremendously.

“This will be our priority to uphold the standard of living; to make people’s life easier, and, in fact, more enjoyable – equitable distribution of wealth,” he said.

According to him, mega projects can wait for the next five or even 10 years, as the immediate concern is the people’s well-being, especially those still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In our manifesto, there will be a series of these remedial measures to improve people’s lives and livelihoods,” he added.