Sabah-Petronas strategic collab to have beneficial economic spillover effect – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The strategic collaboration between the Sabah state government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) on issues related to the oil and gas (O&G) industry in Sabah will have a more comprehensive economic spillover effect in the state, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

According to him, the agreement signed will also enable the state government to play a greater role in developing the O&G industry through a close partnership with Petronas.

“In addition, it will open up more business opportunities for local companies to be involved in the O&G services industry in Sabah,” he said in a press statement today regarding the commercial collaboration agreement (CCA) which Sabah and Petronas signed today in Kota Kinabalu.

Ismail Sabri added that at the same time, Petronas will continue to play a role as a national petroleum company with full authority in regulating the development of the O&G industry as a whole, in accordance with federal laws.

“The successful collaboration truly symbolises the federal government’s commitment to work with the Sabah government to ensure inclusive development so that the benefits of national development can be enjoyed together more fairly and equitably.” – Bernama