Simanggang Chinese community seeks funds for schools, says PSB man

SRI AMAN (Dec 7): The Chinese community in Simanggang wants not just funds for their houses of worship but also Chinese-medium schools, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Simanggang chairman Datuk David Lau Pung Chung.

According to him, there has been no development for Chinese education in Simanggang over the last 25 years except for annual grants of between RM5,000 and RM10,000.

“Do you think the Chinese community is happy about it?” Lau said in response to Simanggang incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis’ statement last month that the Chinese community in the constituency is well taken care of by the government.

He said the government should also build at least one or two higher education institutions here for all ethnic groups.

“During the pandemic time, business is really bad, but if you had a higher education institution in Sri Aman, that will help to spur the local economy here. Parents and students definitely will contribute to the economy. Education and economy link together,” he said.

Simanggang will see a four-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Harden, PSB’s [email protected] Entabang, Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Leon Jimat Donald, and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Peli Aron.