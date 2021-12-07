Statutory bodies, GLCs pay RM113.3 million dividend

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The State Government received dividends totaling RM113,266,306.35 million from 12 statutory bodies and State Government-linked Companies (GLC) for the year 2021, an increase of 12.92 per cent compared to the previous year.

The dividend paid by the statutory bodies totaled RM20,243,636 million, which was from the Sabah Ports Authority (RM2,743,636 million) and Sabah Credit Corporation (RM17.5 million).

A total of RM93,022,670.35 million dividend was received from state GLCs namely Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM10 million), Progressive Insurance Berhad (RM6,645,375 million), Sawit Kinabalu Berhad (RM9,997,500 million), Desa Plus Sdn Bhd (RM5 million), Petronas Dagangan Berhad (RM170,000), Tongod Plantation Sdn Bhd (RM1.02 million), Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM2,130,177.51 million), Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (RM1,977,973.84 million), Tabin Wildlife Sdn Bhd (RM81,644), Saham Sabah Berhad (RM1 million), Sabah Development Berhad (RM40 million) and Qhazanah Sabah Sdn Bhd (RM15 million).

Qhazanah Sabah also presented an additional RM5 million under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The State Government also received a contribution of RM1 million from the Rural Development Cooperative (KPD), which declared profit based on the performance of its subsidiary companies this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the handing over of dividends to Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Rusdin Riman at Menara Kinabalu near here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar handed over a mock cheque of RM87,869,819.82 from Yayasan Sabah’s subsidiary ICSB to the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees represented by State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong who is a board member.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif and State Public Service Director-General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai.