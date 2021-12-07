Tronoh rep Paul Yong ordered to enter defence in rape case

IPOH (Dec 7): The High Court here today ordered Tronoh Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who is charged with raping his Indonesian maid two years ago, to enter his defence.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the decision after finding that the prosecution had managed to prove a prima facie case against the assemblyman at the end of their case.

The court set Feb 15 and 16 for Yong’s defence trial.

Yong, 51, was charged with raping his 23-year-old maid in a room at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019, between 8.15 pm and 9.15 pm.

The charge, framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping if convicted. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —