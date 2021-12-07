Yong claims voting details changed for three voters in Pending

KUCHING (Dec 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Pending incumbent Violet Yong has claimed that the voting details of three voters in Pending had been changed without their authorisation.

She called on registered voters to check online for their voting stations and to ensure their details were not changed unbeknown to them.

“I urge all voters to check their voting stations and areas early given that there is such a problem happening. I was in Kenyalang this morning for half an hour and I have already discovered three cases.

“This is very unfair to the voters; you are taking away their rights to vote at the right place, at the place where they wish to vote,” she told a press conference today.

According to her, one of the affected voters surnamed Teng, who is originally from Sarikei, and his wife both had their constituencies changed to their hometown, although they did not make any changes.

She said he has lived in Kenyalang for many years and voted in Pending constituency during past elections.

Yong said the third case was a woman who previously voted at Mile 4 1/2, who discovered this morning that this had been changed to Sibuti.

“We did not have such problems before but this time we notice that this is a dirty tactic going on. We urge the Election Commission to come out and clarify the situation.

“This is unfair to Mr Teng here, he wishes to vote for me, for Rocket, so how now? Are we going to send him and his wife back to Sarikei? Of course, we also have Rocket there,” she said.

According to Yong, it is important for registered voters to check their particulars as early as possible so that they could still make arrangements if there are any changes.

“If those voters can make the arrangement back to the places EC sent them over, please vote at the designated place. If you check your particulars at the last minute, maybe if you want to make a trip back it would be difficult.

“This is creating unnecessary trouble for the voters,” she lamented.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said they would write to the EC to request an amendment to restore Teng’s original voting place.

“It is only fair that he stays there since he has not made any changes. He should remain at his original place.

“For our part we will also be setting up booths to help voters check their voting places,” he said.

When contacted, an EC spokesperson said they would look into the matter and issue a statement.