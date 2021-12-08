27 students at teachers’ training institute infected

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): A new cluster of Covid-19 infection was declared in Bakut, Tuaran on Wednesday.

The cluster involved an educational institution (teachers’ training institute) and the index case was a female student who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Screening among close contacts found that 26 other students living in dormitories with the index case had been infected. They were all isolated and given appropriate treatment.

Tuaran now tops the list of cases in Sabah with 55 out of the total 322 cases reported on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu came in a close second with 53 cases, Ranau 34 cases and Kota Belud 25 cases. A total of 16 districts recorded one digit cases while six recorded zero cases.

Tuaran and Ranau recorded a relatively high increase in the number of cases, at 21 cases and 14 respectively while two other districts showed a relatively large decline, namely Penampang with minus 17 cases and Papar with minus 15.

A total of 312 patients or almost 97 per cent of the 322 cases are in Category 1 and 2, two patients in Category 3, two patients in Category 4 and two patients in Category 5. Four more patients are still under evaluation by the state Health Department.