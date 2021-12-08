Abang Johari disappointed with Ali defending Krian after Muhyiddin said Bersatu staying out of state polls

KUCHING (Dec 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is disappointed with Part Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member and Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju for deciding to defending his seat in the 12th Sarawak Election.

“Of course, I am disappointed because Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told me there would be no Bersatu members contesting in this state election,” said Abang Johari at a press conference after launching GPS’s election manifesto at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here tonight.

However, the caretaker chief minister said he will leave it to Muhyiddin on what action to be taken against Ali.

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan had said in a social media post that any party members who contest without permission from the party might face tough disciplinary action, including immediate expulsion.

Ali, who is Bersatu Sarawak vice-chairman, will be contesting for Krian as an independent candidate against GPS’s Friday Belik, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Musa Dinggat and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Danny Kuan.

Muhyiddin had previously said his party will not contest in this state election and instead, they would support the GPS coalition in ensuring they have the majority to form the state government.