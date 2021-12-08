Aspirasi president pledges to bring independence demand to DUN if elected

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo affirms her party stand to bring the people’s demand for an independence referendum to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) for legislation and action.

In a statement yesterday, Soo said it is the aspiration of the people of Sarawak for self-rule but only a referendum can legitimise the claim for independence and prove the consent of the people by voting for it.

“If Aspirasi’s candidates are elected to DUN, they will represent the people’s voice to demand an independence referendum ordinance to allow Sarawakians to vote for Sarawak’s future.

“Aspirasi’s representatives elected into DUN will bring to United Nations their petition of 270,000 signatures initiated by Sarawak 4 Sarawakians (S4S) to demand referendum legislation for Sarawak,” she said.

Soo, who is the party’s candidate for Padungan, said Sarawakians have suffered for 58 years, and they cannot continue to be bullied and exploited for another 58 years.

She reminded voters that abstaining from voting is not a protest, but a surrender as the right to choose is irresponsibly thrown away to the detriment of our future generations.

“Vote smart to end the sufferings, and bring about a better and prosperous Sarawak,” she urged.