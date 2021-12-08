Chong hails Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold Najib’s conviction

KUCHING (Dec 8): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s conviction for misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“That is the result of the change in the federal government in 2018 that we have brought about together with the people of Malaysia and Naijb now is still a convict.

“We are expecting him to appeal to the Federal Court and we will see how it goes,” Chong told a press conference at state DAP headquarters here today.

He said Najib’s actions would have never have come to light had Pakatan Harapan not formed the government following the 14th general election in 2018.

This morning, Najib failed to appeal his conviction and sentencing involving the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International after the appellate court affirmed the High Court’s ruling.

Najib has been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Appeal for his sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment and RM210 million fine, pending the outcome of his appeal at the Federal Court.

The appeal today was against the High Court’s decision from July 28, 2020, which found him guilty of all seven charges relating to SRC’s RM42 million.

The High Court previously sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail for each of six charges (three counts each of criminal breach of trust and money laundering), as well as 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine with an additional five years’ jail if the fine is not paid for the abuse of position charge.

The High Court had ruled that Najib’s prison sentences would run concurrently or at the same time, which would mean a maximum imprisonment of 12 years for Najib.

Among those in attendance at the press conference were Pending incumbent Violet Yong, DAP Batu Kawah candidate Dr Kelvin Yii and DAP Kota Sentosa candidate Michael Kong.