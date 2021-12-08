Chong questions election SOP over ceramah done indoors

KUCHING (Dec 8): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen questioned a point in the state election Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) where ceramahs (talks) have to be done indoors in areas where Internet service is poor.

The SOP says no ceramahs are allowed in 18 areas but are allowed in areas where internet service is poor.

“For the 64 areas where ceramahs are allowed, the ceramahs must be carried out indoors. Medical experts will tell you that the virus spreads more easily indoors than outdoors. Why is the SOP stating that outdoors ceramahs are not allowed but they must be held indoors such as halls, balai raya or ruai?

“Basically, this condition is set not to control the spread of Covid-19 virus as in enclosed areas like a hall where the virus can spread easily, but to curb the campaign by the Opposition. In villages the halls and balai raya are controlled by village development and security committees (JKKK), which are controlled by GPS. The Opposition will never be able to rent halls or balai raya for functions,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Chong, who is Padungan candidate, said in the course of implementing the election SOP, GPS through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), is putting priority on their political interest over the lives and health of Sarawakians in general.

“It seems the lives of the rural people are not important because they are subject to virus exposure when SDMC allows them to have ceramahs in halls and balai raya.

“Also, after 58 years of BN and GPS governing this state you have 64 out of 82 areas where internet coverage is poor, so poor that election messages cannot be sent out without face-to-face ceramahs. That speaks volume of the poor performance of GPS. How did students in these 64 DUN areas do their online studies in the past two years?”

Chong also took Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to task for his role as SDMC advisor, questioning him on what he had advised SDMC to come up with such a SOP, which is not helpful in containing the pandemic.

He also said the DAP candidate for Batu Kawah, Dr Kelvin Yii, was not at the press conference yesterday because he had an urgent meeting in Kuala Lumpur with the Minister of Health and all the relevant departments to discuss ways to deal with the Omicron variant.

“I don’t see Dr Sim at the meeting. The fight against Covid-19 must be a national effort. It must be done by persons who have the heart and sincerity to fight Covid-19.

“We know Batu Kawah is a difficult area for Kelvin, it is a hot seat. Despite that, he has put aside one day of campaigning to attend something of national importance. On the other side, the GPS candidate did not attend the meeting. Is he putting his election campaign above the interest of the nation to fight Omicron (variant)?” he asked.