Choose those who can serve you better, Rayong calls on Sarawakians

ENGKILILI (Dec 8): The coming state election is the best opportunity for Sarawakians to choose a new state government that could serve Sarawakians better, says Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

The Engkilili incumbent, who is contesting the seat for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) this Dec 18, expressed hope for Sarawakians to give his party the mandate and the chance to administer Sarawak, adding that PSB had a lot of new ideas slated for the development of the state.

He also said back when he was still with Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak, it was very hard for him to bring development to his area even despite being a member of the then-ruling coalition.

“At the time, many projects that I requested were not given by the government.

“That’s when I realised that we needed a new vehicle to bring development to Sarawak,” he said.

Rayong also said in line with the advancement in information technology, Sarawakians should know better which political party that could serve the people better.

On PSB’s chances in the polls, he was optimistic that Sarawakians would give the party a chance, adding: “The voters now are more mature and are more capable in identifying and choosing a party that can bring Sarawak forward.

“After seeing and hearing many Sarawakians say that they want more development and have a state government that can do better than the previous administration, I am calling upon Sarawakians to do (change) it in the next state election.

“To some of those out there who want to see a change in Sarawak but at the same time, are afraid of changing the state government, there’s nothing to be afraid of – PSB will deliver its promises to the people.”

In this 12th state election, Rayong is set to face a showdown in Engkilili against contenders Desmond Sateng Sanjan from Gabungan Parti SarawaK (GPS), Stel Datu from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Gemong Batu, who is an Independent candidate.