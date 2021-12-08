Continuity of development in Tebedu to be main focus of GPS candidate Dr Sinang if elected

SERIAN (Dec 8): The continuity of development in Tebedu will be the focus of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Dr Simon Sinang Bada if elected to represent the constituency.

Dr Sinang, who is a new face introduced by GPS for this state election, said the wave of development in Tebedu started by incumbent Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong over the past 25 years must go on.

“We can now see the many developments which are facilitating and benefiting the people in the constituency.

“But Datuk Amar Michael Manyin always says ‘bayuh sadu’ (not yet enough), which means although there have been a lot of development brought to Tebedu, there are still more work to be done to bring the constituency forward,” he said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page last night.

The video, in Bidayuh language, was one of the approaches taken by Dr Sinang and his team to campaign as they comply with the new norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this state election to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Sinang, 55, also took opportunity in the video to introduce himself as hailing from Kampung Daha Kisau and a local of Tebedu constituency.

“For 25 years, I have been in politics. I have been involved in previous elections, working together with Datuk Amar (Michael) Manyin who have won handsomely and with commanding majority every election,” he said.

Dr Sinang, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister since 2018, said Manyin is a very serious leader who is always committed in his task to serve the people, particularly the constituents in Tebedu.

“I have heard, felt, seen and observed what the people here want. I pledge to work hard to continue politics of development which have been started by Datuk Amar (Michael) Manyin.

“I will work together with all the leaders at all levels so that we can bring more development to Tebedu,” he said.

Manyin, who is currently Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, is not defending Tebedu which he has represented for five terms or 25 years since 1996.

The Tebedu seat will see a five-cornered contest involving Dr Sinang of GPS and four other opponents.

They comprise a former district officer Raymond Achen of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Senior William Rade of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PSB), Jonathan Lantik of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and independent candidate Roland Bangau.