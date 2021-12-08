CovidNow: 86.6 pct of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): A total of 2,726,684 individuals or 86.6 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as at 11.59 pm yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,833,870 individuals or 90.0 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adults population, 22,734,488 individuals, or 97.1 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 23,058,008 or 98.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 124,499 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday involving 4,538 the first dose and 6,538 as the second dose whereas 113,423 individuals received their booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 54,326,199 doses. – Bernama