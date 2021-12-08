PSB Marudi operations director calls on community leaders not to practise double standards on entry to longhouses

MARUDI (Dec 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Marudi branch is calling on several community leaders not to practise double standards in the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in their respective longhouses by allowing only Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to visit them during the campaign period.

PSB Marudi operations director Patrick Sibat Sujang in a press statement here yesterday claimed that there were some community leaders who did not allow candidates and agents of other political parties to visit their longhouses.

“We note that some Tuai Rumah or headman in N76 Marudi do not allow the candidates and the agents of other political parties, except GPS, to visit their longhouses and villages.

“This is not right. Firstly, it is the duty and responsibility of candidates and their agents to disseminate political information to the electorate,” he said.

Secondly, Patrick added, it is the constitutional right of every person to have access to election information.

Thirdly, he pointed out, it is the very essence of democracy that the country is practising as required by our democratic system of government.

“Using Covid-19 as the reason for denying non-GPS election workers is an excuse of political expediency.

“The decision has been made to hold the state election by the government during this pandemic,” Patrick said.

He pointed out that if access to longhouses and villages is denied, then it must apply to all candidates and their agents irrespective of which political party they represent.

He stressed that PSB fully subscribes to full compliance with all the existing SOPs during and throughout the campaign period.

“In this respect, the PSB candidate for N76 Marudi, Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran, does remind his party workers, repeatedly, to comply with SOPs at all times and places, especially when interacting with the people.

“PSB takes it seriously to protect the health and safety of its election workers and the public at large,” he said.

On Marudi incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil rebutting Entri’s claim that the former was practising “political suppression”, Patrick said.

Penguang may deny the fact that he told the community leaders not to accept non-GPS candidates to visit the longhouses.

“He may deny the fact that he told the community leaders not to accept non-GPS candidates to visit the longhouses, but the situations encountered on the ground say otherwise.

“It is not necessary for us to identify and disclose who they are,” he said in response to Penguang’s call to name the longhouses that had stopped the opposition from visiting them because he had told them not to, in a news published yesterday.

Patrick stressed that PSB is not against the community leaders and that they understand their situation.

“It is a field day for all candidates, Penguang has no valid claim to say he is in the government at this current moment and all other candidates are ‘oppositions’.

“The election is held to elect those to form the new government,” Patrick said.

As published in the news yesterday, Entri had challenged Penguang to have a fair election by allowing other candidates to visit longhouses under the constituency throughout the campaign period.

He claimed Penguang practised “political suppression” for telling the community leaders to not accept those from the opposition parties into their longhouses for campaigning.

In response, Penguang denied the claim, saying he had never advised the community leaders to do so.

Penguang won the majority Iban seat in the last state election. Entri, on the other hand, was Marudi’s longest assemblyman having served the constituency for four consecutive terms.

In the 2016 election, Entri was supposed to defend the seat, but he was dropped from the final Barisan Nasional (BN) list by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

He was replaced by Penguang.