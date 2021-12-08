Foo accuses Yong of ‘wayang kulit’ methods for three terms as Pending rep

KUCHING (Dec 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Pending Milton Foo Tiang Wee has accused incumbent Violet Yong Wui Wui of ‘wayang kulit’ (shadow play) methods in the 15 years she has represented the constituency.

The Sarawak United People’s Party Youth Central secretary claimed his opponent from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has failed to serve the constituency and solve various long-standing issues during her three terms.

“The most Yong has done for Pending over the decade was continuously blaming the government, which is aimed at covering up her inability to serve the constituency or merely ‘wayang kulit’.

“She is well-known for posting photographs of herself standing next to the road signs, dirty drainage, and potholes on her social media account as the way to resolve issues. She has never failed to claim credit for problems which had been resolved by the government or the local council,” he said in a press statement.

According to Foo, it has been the norm for DAP, including Yong, to point fingers at the government whenever something goes wrong.

He said this “does not benefit the people at all. It is a shame for an elected representative to only know to blame the government instead of providing constructive suggestions and solutions”.

Foo said Pending folk deserve an elected representative who is sincere in helping to improve their living standards.

“We don’t need leaders who have been constantly trying to divert the people’s attention after they failed to fulfil their promises and manifesto, such as giving RM2,000 cash for every Sarawakian, recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) at the federal level, 20 per cent oil royalties, and 50 per cent of tax collected as stated in their manifesto in 2018.

“It has been more than 15 years and the voters in Pending should know how to judge what Yong has contributed to the constituency, the people, and their families. I believe the voters have given enough time for Yong to prove herself, but she didn’t. It is time to give way to those who can serve,” added Foo.

He called on voters to reject leaders from the peninsula-based parties, including DAP, as they have their own personal political agendas, as seen by the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Foo said the people should instead choose a representative from a local party and coalition that emphasise ‘Sarawak First’ in their policies.

“We have had enough of DAP’s lip service, which won’t help in resolving numerous issues despite holding the seat for more than a decade,” he said.

“I hope the voters in Pending will give me a chance to bring more significant progress to the constituency, especially in the post-Covid-19 era, where it is vital to ensure the safety and health of the people, as well as their welfare and well-being.”

He added it is time to rebuild Pending and transform it into a vibrant business district that could restore its lost glory.

Also contesting in a five-cornered fight for Pending are Teo Kuang Kim from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Tan Kay Hok from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), and Chan Chee Hiong from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).